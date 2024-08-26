In Ciudad Juárez, recent power outages have impacted the functioning of water wells, which are essential for supplying water.

These blackouts, by interrupting the electricity supply necessary for the operation of the wells, not only affect the availability of water, but can also have repercussions on the infrastructure of these systems, reported Daniel Valles, spokesman for the Municipal Water and Sanitation Board (JMAS). Valles said that one of the main risks associated with the reactivation of the wells after a blackout is the phenomenon known as “swerve blow.” “This term refers to the sudden pressure that water can exert on the pipes when the flow resumes after an interruption,” the spokesman said. He added that this abrupt change in pressure can move the pipes, which could potentially cause fractures or leaks in the system. Despite this risk, during the recent blackouts there have been no reported cases of damage caused by the swerve blow. In total, Juárez has 210 water wells, of which 190 are in continuous operation 24 hours a day during the summer season, so the 99 affected on Thursday, for example, represented almost half of those available. The remaining wells are in different states: some are out of service for not meeting established quality standards, while others are reserved for emergency situations or as a backup for active wells. This reserve system ensures that in case of failures or problems with the operating wells, there are options available to maintain the water supply.