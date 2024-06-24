Home page World

Michael Schumacher in Singapore in 2012. Criminals are said to have tried to blackmail the family of the former Formula 1 world champion. © Diego Azubel/epa/dpa

It was already known that two men were in custody for attempted celebrity blackmail. Now the public prosecutor’s office has revealed who the alleged perpetrators were targeting.

Wuppertal – Criminals are said to have tried to blackmail the family of former Formula 1 world champion Michael Schumacher. The perpetrators claimed to family employees that they had files that the family might be interested in not publishing, said senior public prosecutor Wolf-Tilman Baumert in Wuppertal. His office is currently “intensively” investigating the case, the public prosecutor’s office said.

According to reports, the alleged perpetrators demanded a payment in the millions – otherwise they would publish the data on the darknet. They sent some files to the family as proof. The public prosecutor’s office did not initially provide any further details, such as the type of files.

When asked by the German Press Agency, the family did not comment on the case. A spokeswoman for RTL referred to the ongoing investigations.

According to the public prosecutor’s office, “technical measures” made it possible to determine that the suspected blackmailers were operating from Wuppertal. Two men, aged 53 and 30, from the city in the Bergisches Land region were arrested as suspects – father and son. They were arrested on June 19 in a supermarket parking lot in Gross-Gerau in Hesse.

They are currently in custody. “If convicted, they face a fine or a prison sentence of up to five years,” said senior public prosecutor Baumert. The two are also no strangers to the police: they are currently on probation in another case, said Baumert.

In connection with the investigation, eight properties were searched, including the primary residences of the accused, the second home and workplace of the older suspect in Konstanz, and the premises of other people, including in Solingen. Several data storage devices were found. These are currently being analyzed.

Note from Switzerland

According to the information, the investigation was originally conducted by the Kassel public prosecutor’s office. It was initiated following a tip-off from the law enforcement authorities in Switzerland.

At the end of last week, investigators announced that arrests had been made in connection with a blackmail case “to the detriment of a celebrity.” However, investigators did not initially disclose the celebrity’s name. The “Bild” newspaper was the first to report on an attempted blackmail of the Schumacher family.

Formula 1 record world champion Michael Schumacher was seriously injured in a skiing accident at the end of 2013. He has not appeared in public since then.

It is not the first attempt to blackmail the former racing driver’s family. In 2017, the district court in Reutlingen in Baden-Württemberg sentenced a 25-year-old man for trying to blackmail Schumacher’s wife, Corinna Schumacher, for 900,000 euros. He had threatened that otherwise something would happen to the children. The man was given a suspended sentence of 21 months. The painter had given his real account number at a German bank in an email to Corinna Schumacher. This meant that the police were on his trail within minutes. dpa