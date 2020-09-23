The Uttar Pradesh STF has received 77 more files of fake teachers from a fake teacher who is recovering from fake teachers, claiming to be an official of the Human Wealth Portal website. Among them, there are many teachers, in whose name two to three people are working as teachers. STF has started collecting the details of all these teachers from the respective districts. It is also being ascertained how many teachers are posted in different districts in one name.The STF arrested the fake teacher on Monday. The fake teacher Yadunandan was extorting fake teachers on the lines of multi-level marketing. He was charging Rs 20 lakh to one lakh from teachers and Rs 1.5 lakh from anyone. According to STF, Yadunandan and his partner Satyapal Yadav caught a weakness of the website of the Human Wealth Portal. Due to this, they were getting the details of fake teachers posted across the state.

There was a possibility of big officer joining

Initially, the STF felt that a big officer of the department was involved in this case, who was making extortion from fake teachers through Yadunandan. However, Yadunandan told the inquiry how the details of fake teachers are being found in the website.

This is how the collection started

The accused said that he got one or two names from the website, after which he called those people for recovery. They used to tell him the names of two to three fake teachers to get rid of their bodies for a small amount. Then Yadunandan used to call those people and make recovery. After this, he used to get the names of some more fake teachers from them.



Letter writing for action

Most of the teachers in the list received from Yadunandan are posted in Gorakhpur, Barabanki, Jaunpur, Kaushambi, Azamgarh, Siddharthnagar, Kushinagar, Deoria, Shravasti, Sitapur. STF and Vibhutikand Police are collecting information about these teachers. Yadunandan told that he and his wife who got a job in Barabanki in a fake way, have now died. STF has come to know of many more fake teachers from Yadunandan. The STF is writing letters to the respective districts for action against them.