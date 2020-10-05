Highlights: Rape victim seeks justice from police, bid – will not commit suicide if I hear

A victim of Datawali of Police Colony area of ​​Etawah in Uttar Pradesh is tired of demanding justice from the police. The family says that now there is no option but to commit suicide. Amid the negligence of the administration, the rape victim has repeatedly pleaded for justice at the doorstep of the officers of the police department but till now she is only assured rather than justice. The victim is so upset that she is now forced to commit suicide.

Surprisingly, the accused are roaming freely after uploading video of the victim’s woman on porn sites. The victim, originally from Farrukhabad, was married on 14 October 2015 to a family in Etawah. Amidst the married life, the woman’s husband suddenly saw the victim’s video on the porn site after 8 months. Seeing this, his senses got shattered. When her husband was informed by the victim, the woman heard the entire tragedy. He told that he has been raped for many years. After this, the victim’s husband decides to bring her justice. When the family reached the police, the khakiwals started looking at him with suspicion. Then in the name of justice, the woman and her husband are just getting assurance.

Questions raised on the police

According to the police, the victim’s videos have been made in Farrukhabad district, so the case should be written there. The victim says that the blackmail rape and videos of it were made in the house in Datawali of Etawah Police Friends Colony. Why does the police want to send the case to Farrukhabad not in Etawah district?

Self-immolation warning

The victim also says, ‘If I write a case in Farrukhabad, they will kill me and my husband. The incident has also happened to me in the district. Police is not writing a lawsuit. The police have also met the accused. The victim and her husband say that if justice is not found, now they will commit self-immolation with their husband and two small children.