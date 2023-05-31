Armando Benedetti and Laura Sarabia Andrea Hernandez Briceno

In the corridors of the Casa de Nariño, the presidential residence, a conspiracy story has been woven these weeks that is on its way to becoming a national scandal. The entanglement involves two of the people closest to the Colombian president, Gustavo Petro, who begins to pile up internal troubles. On the one hand, his chief of staff, Laura Sarabia, right hand and rising figure in his government at only 29 years old. On the other, Armando Benedetti, the politician who led him to power in the campaign and who is now ambassador in Caracas. Benedetti and Sarabia were close until recently. He was her boss and he was the one who introduced her to the president, which gave him access to that important position. Today both have entered into a war that has forced Petro to intervene as if he were a father.

The name of Sarabia had been in the press for several days due to a case with domestic overtones that ended up in the Palace. The caretaker of her son, Marelbys Meza, had undergone a polygraph in January at the Colombian Presidency after a briefcase with several thousand dollars disappeared from the official’s house. The nanny told the magazine Week that she felt intimidated and put under pressure for a theft that, according to her, she had not committed. The worker reported what she considered harassment to the Prosecutor’s Office, which decided to protect her. Sarabia defended himself and assured that the presidential protection headquarters and the Police acted according to the protocols established by law. It seemed that everything was going to end there, but the story turned upside down.

The journalist Daniel Coronell published this Wednesday on W Radio that the current ambassador in Venezuela would be behind the controversy. Coronell assures that sources close to Sarabia accuse Benedetti of blackmailing her with this matter. The nanny would have previously worked with the politician and his family, and at that time she was subjected to a polygraph for a robbery at the home of her bosses, which resulted in her being the author of the theft. A few weeks ago, before the scandal became known, Benedetti transferred Meza on a private flight to Caracas, where the nanny stayed for several days, until she gave the interview to Colombia when she returned to Colombia. Week.

The information also reveals that one day before the publication, the ambassador met with the director of that magazine, Vicky Dávila, and later sent a message to Sarabia: “I just spoke with Vicky (sic) after what you told me about la Mari (…) You were right. It is possible that this circumstance (sic) can be avoided… I hope you understand the meaning of this message! Sarabia read it as blackmail.

The ambassador maintains that there is no threat in his message. He defends that in principle he acted to help Sarabia, who asked for her mediation after the nanny allegedly spoke to various media on her behalf, without her mediation. “It’s the other way around: Laura Sarabia is looking for me and what I do is hire her [a la niñera]. For that moment, the problem for Sarabia is that the amount of money or the flow of cash that was in her house was revealed, ”says Benedetti on Twitter. What he does acknowledge is having participated at the end: “I was only an accomplice at the end, with great pleasure.”

The amount of money that Sarabia kept in his house is also a matter of discussion. According to Sarabia, someone stole $7,000 that she justified as travel expenses for official trips and she reported it to the Prosecutor’s Office. Benedetti, in her Twitter thread, goes so far as to speak of more than $30,000 in cash. “Why (sic) did she have 150 million pesos in a suitcase, facts that are being investigated? (sic) ”, the ambassador asked himself, leaving in the air the question of the origin of the money from his former subordinate.

In the midst of this scandal involving two of his closest people, Petro has decided to intervene. Although he is in Brazil these days participating in the South American summit, the president has summoned Benedetti on Thursday to discuss the matter as soon as he lands in Bogotá. Throughout this morning, the Presidency has broadcast images from Brazil in which Sarabia is seen together with Petro. Meanwhile, Benedetti seeks his defense on social networks: “It is very clear that I did not build any conspiracy. It is Marelbyss, through a friend, who begins to look for the media. My “sin” is knowing that it was going to be published and I kept quiet. Due to the veracity and seriousness of the facts, there was no way to stop it.” He is about to see if Petro gives him an acquittal.

In an interview-profile that EL PAÍS did to him, Sarabia recognized Benedetti as his mentor. “With him I learned everything. He is a political fox, a complex person. I learned to have leather, ”she said of him. “Together they toured the country from end to end, they began to walk 24/7. They competed in an election to the Senate in which Benedetti was elected. Mixing two such different souls was successful ”, reads the text. Later Benedetti and Sarabia joined Petro, were his shadow during the electoral campaign and accompanied him to the very door of success. They were then three friends who conquered power together. The triangle has now been broken and given the accusations that are launched against each other, it seems impossible to rebuild. Petro has a fire at home.

