The European Union will impose sanctions on approximately 40 Belarusian officials responsible for electoral fraud and human rights violations on October 2.

This was reported by on your Twitter President of the European Council Charles Michel at a press conference following the first day of the EU summit in Brussels.

“We decided to implement the sanctions that we agreed on in August. This means that tomorrow, on Friday, a written procedure will implement a blacklist of about 40 names, ” – he said, noting that President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko is not yet on the list.

According to the AFP agency, the introduction of sanctions against Belarus became possible due to the change in the position of Cyprus. In exchange, the summit participants agreed to adopt a tough resolution against Turkey with threats of sanctions, which the Cypriot authorities insisted on.

Earlier, “FACTS” wrote that the United States refused to join the sanctions that the UK and Canada recently imposed against President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and his entourage. This position of Washington is connected with the hope that the European Union (EU) will develop a common position on sanctions. One source added that the package of US sanctions, including for “human rights violations”, was almost ready.

