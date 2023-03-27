If you’re new to the world of Blackjack or have dabbled once or twice either online or in person, you may have a few questions about the casino classic – such as how to play, what’s the aim of the game or even if there’s a difference of playing online to in person.

Luckily for you, we’re about to answer some frequently asked questions about Blackjack. So, the next time you head to your favourite casino establishment or pull up a chair at a virtual live casino online game, you’ll have a better understanding of what’s going on.

If you’re ready, scroll down and read on to answer some of the questions most frequently asked by players.

Can you play Blackjack at any age?

To play a game of Blackjack in the UK, you need to be over the age of 18. This is the law for all gambling games found both online and in land-based casinos and betting establishments.

When signing up online, even if you’re in your 60s, you still need to prove that you’re over the age of 18 by submitting some form of ID to the casino provider with your account application.

Once the casino operator receives your ID, they will either grant you access to the casino lobby floor or reject your application due to not being the suitable age, or not providing an efficient form of ID.

What is the aim of a game of Blackjack?

The aim of Blackjack is simple – to hold a hand of cards of a higher value than the dealer, without exceeding a total of 21.

How do you find the value of your hand?

Each card in play holds a value of its own, which you then need to add together to find your hand’s value.

Numbered cards hold the value of the number displayed on the card. For example, the five of Hearts holds a value of five.

Pictured or royal cards hold a value of ten. It doesn’t matter whether you hold the Jack or the King, they will both hold a value of ten each.

Aces, on the other hand, are a little different to all the other cards within the deck, as they hold not one, but two values – one and 11. It is up to the player holding the Ace in their hand to decide whether the Ace is worth a one or 11.

Is there a difference between playing Blackjack online to in person?

Apart from physically being dealt with and being able to touch your cards, there aren’t many differences between playing Blackjack online or in person.

The game still plays out in the same manner. Your opponent is still the dealer – with computer-generated games, the computer software is the dealer, whom you’ll be playing against. When playing live Blackjack games, you can still talk to the dealer, but via a live chat feature.

—

Now that we’ve answered a few of your Blackjack questions, and you have a better understanding of the game, will you be playing against the dealer in a bid to reach 21 anytime soon?