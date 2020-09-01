Due to today’s disorganized lifestyle and polluted environment, our skin does not get enough nutrition. Because of which our skin has to suffer from many problems. Some of those problems are problems we face every month like blackheads. Yes, blackheads that are non-inflammatory acne. These blackheads occur when the plexus is closed. However, nowadays there are many types of chemical products available in the market to get rid of them. But people with sensitive skin believe more on home remedies.

If you are a working woman and do not have time to take care of your skin and do not have time to go to the parlor, then we have brought this article for you to remove blackheads in 5 minutes.

Tea leaf: Blackheads occur due to the accumulation of oil, bacteria and dead skin in your skin pores. To get rid of them, you only have to take help of tea leaf. Yes, tea leaf proves to be very helpful for opening pores. All you have to do is take one teaspoon of tea leaf, 1/2 teaspoon turmeric and half-sliced ​​lemon juice.

First, pour one spoonful of tea leaves in a bowl and then mix turmeric in it. After this add lemon juice to make a paste. Now apply this paste on your blackheads and scrub it. Wash your face after scrubbing for about 5 minutes.

Aloe vera gel: If you are traveling somewhere and do not have any material to remove blackheads, then aloe vera gel is a better option for you. Yes, the zinc and antioxidant properties in it help in tightening your pores. For this, all you have to do is apply aloe vera gel on the place of blackheads before going to sleep at night. Massage in circulation motion slowly with your hands. After this, the gel has to be left on the face overnight and after getting up in the morning, wash the mouth with cold water.

Coconut Oil: You will be surprised to know whether coconut oil can also remove blackheads. Yes, the lauric acid present in coconut oil helps in killing acne germs. All you have to do is take a few drops of coconut oil and apply it on the area with blackheads, then massage it with light hands.

Via Steam: Many research has shown that taking steam to open skin pores is the best option. Steaming your face for 2 minutes can also eliminate the problem of blackheads, because your skin’s pores open.

From toothpaste: The toothpaste with which teeth are cleaned can also be used to remove blackheads. All you have to do is take 2 teaspoons of toothpaste in a bowl. Add 1/2 teaspoon salt to it and mix the two together and make a paste. Now apply this paste on your nose and leave it for 5 minutes. After this, massage with a little water. Then wash the face with cold water. If you want the best results, then you can get rid of blackheads soon by taking one of the remedies mentioned above daily.