According to a recent report, ARM is preparing to introduce the new Cortex-X5 CPU core, known as “Blackhawk”.

The Moor Insights and Strategy report talks about a CPU core for smartphones designed to be the most powerful ever made; The Cortex-X5 is expected to make its debut on retail devices later this year, with a large presence expected at future events such as CES 2025 or MWC 2025.

In an extended context, it is clear that ARM is pursuing a strategy to regain a prominent position in the mobile processor sector.

Despite the success achieved through the licensing of processors to companies like Apple, Qualcomm, Huawei and Samsung, the growing tendency of manufacturers to develop in-house solutions has gradually eroded ARM's business.

To revive its fortunes, the company has conceived Blackhawk, a processor that aims to excel in performance and efficiency, also integrating artificial intelligence.

But what makes “Blackhawk” so special and how does it work?