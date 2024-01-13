ARM is currently developing a cutting-edge processor for smartphones, with the aim of surpassing Apple's SoCs used in iPhones.
According to a recent report, ARM is preparing to introduce the new Cortex-X5 CPU core, known as “Blackhawk”.
The Moor Insights and Strategy report talks about a CPU core for smartphones designed to be the most powerful ever made; The Cortex-X5 is expected to make its debut on retail devices later this year, with a large presence expected at future events such as CES 2025 or MWC 2025.
In an extended context, it is clear that ARM is pursuing a strategy to regain a prominent position in the mobile processor sector.
Despite the success achieved through the licensing of processors to companies like Apple, Qualcomm, Huawei and Samsung, the growing tendency of manufacturers to develop in-house solutions has gradually eroded ARM's business.
To revive its fortunes, the company has conceived Blackhawk, a processor that aims to excel in performance and efficiency, also integrating artificial intelligence.
But what makes “Blackhawk” so special and how does it work?
Today partners, tomorrow rivals
Blackhawk is a processor based on the new Cortex-X architecture by ARM, designed to serve as the brains for high-end smartphones and laptops.
The highly anticipated arrival of this architecture, expected this year, promises significant improvements in security, artificial intelligence and performance.
ARM's ambition is considerable, and the timing of the announcement seems particularly appropriate.
CEO Rene Haas has clearly laid out the intentions behind Blackhawk, outlining a bold strategy to narrow the performance gap between internally designed processors and ARM's custom implementations.
The company's intentions seem to indicate the goal of equating Blackhawk's performance with chips from other leading manufacturers, such as the upcoming MediaTek Dimensity 9400 and Samsung Exynos 2500, both intended to integrate the new ARM Cortex-X CPU core.
Between the lines a direct challenge emerges to the A18 Pro and Bionic SoCs of Apple, currently the industry leader.
High caliber bet
The ARM platform, supported by high-performance CPUs and GPUs along with integrated Machine Learning (ML) libraries and frameworks, promises a more efficient experience on devices, especially with the increasing adoption of smaller language models.
ARM claims that its Cortex CPU core is the top priority of developers in the field of artificial intelligence, surpassing Neural Processing Units (NPUs) or Graphic Processing Units (GPUs).
Despite the efficiency of NPUs and GPUs in AI-related tasks, the report highlights that the CPU remains the most accessible and popular choice for developers.
ARM processors in Android phones have seen notable improvements, although the performance of individual CPU cores they remained inferior to Apple's chips.
Attention is now focused on how these new claims will materialize in practice.
ARM's Blackhawk technology is still shrouded in mystery.
According to the report from Moor Insights & Strategy, the company is currently developing and testing the technology and could present the first prototype late this year or early next.
What is certain is that Blackhawk represents a significant bet on ARM's part, with the aim of innovating and leading the mobile processor market, potentially leading to a revolution in the sector.
