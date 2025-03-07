In a strategic movement that expands the panorama of solutions for the insurance sector, Blackfin Corp has joined in alliance with LEDAMC, an international reference company in improving the efficiency and optimization of IT costs. This collaboration will allow the integration of Quanter IA, application of cost estimation and software efforts in project implementation processes, thus expanding the capacities within the set of solutions offered by the multinational Blackfin Corp to insurers in Spain, Mexico and Latin America.

This agreement responds to the growing need for companies to meet quality standards and cost measurement in different technology projects. Blackfin Corp can offer its customers audits and benchmarking of IT project productivity, helping them to be more efficient in times and costs.

In addition, the application uses the standard ISO/IEC methodology recommended by the EU to objectively and comparable the costs and resources used in technological projects. Quanter Ia has this methodology and has for analysis with, probably, the largest database in the world in software development project.

In addition, the objective estimation methodology offered by Quanter IA, will allow Blackfin Corp optimizing the allocation of resources and improving time management in each project that executes. This will facilitate that the consultant’s insurers comply with their deadlines and budgets, in addition to meeting the growing market demands in Spain, Mexico and Latin America. The exhaustive diagnoses of software implementation processes will ensure that customer projects are executed with the highest quality standards.

“Having Blackfin Corp and its use of quantor ia within its processes and its customers in different regions, will ensure transparent, auditable, understandable and comparable estimates to the industry, allowing to objectively demonstrate the value of that relationship with the industry,” says Dacil Castelo, CEO Ledamc & Quanter ia.

This agreement with LEDAMC will expand the range of Blackfin Corp solutions, allowing a more agile response to an increasingly demanding transparency and cost control environment. “This Union opens a new chapter in the implementation of technology of the Banca-Seguros sector guaranteeing cost estimation and transparency tools,” says Carlos A. Henríquez, CEO of Blackfin Corp. “This collaboration will provide a quality guide that will help companies improve their results with containment and transparency.”

Blackfin Corp reaffirms its commitment to implement strategic solutions that promote continuous improvement, excellence and efficiency. This agreement represents a significant step in the transformation of the technological panorama of the insurance sector, facilitating companies optimization of the precise estimate of the budget of their projects and, with it, considerable cost savings.