Tomorrow is the blackest Saturday of the dead of this summer! Huge traffic jams expected in Europe, so prepare well, or stay at home.

Tomorrow, Saturday 5 August, it will be code black on European roads. Are you getting in the car this weekend to go on a nice holiday, or are you already on your way back, think twice. Ask yourself, do I really need to start driving now?

Thus the ANWB on Twitter, eeeh X. There are always several black Saturdays, but tomorrow is the worst of the summer. Because the whole of the Netherlands is/goes/comes back from vacation and in France and Italy it’s the first weekend of August and then all the shops close and all people go to the beach.

Black Saturday France

Of course there are always fixed places where it is busy. Think of the A7 between Lyon and Orange and on the route de soleil between Paris and Marseille. If you want to go to Spain, prepare yourself for a big traffic jam on the A9 to the Spanish border.

Do you think you can avoid the crowds in France by leaving at 5am? Well no, that’s what everyone does. The biggest crowds are expected between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. So rather drive away after lunch if you really want to go to the Costa del Sol / Riviera or Almalfi coast tomorrow.

Last week Saturday it was already hit. With more than 1,100 kilometers in line in France alone. Also consider the popular routes in Austria and Switzerland. Two or three hours of waiting time for the Gotthard tunnel is no exception and last week climate activists blocked the Brenner Pass on the border of Austria and Switzerland.

Germany is also not getting through. Baustelle after baustelle and just queuing. Actually, you just have to stay in the Netherlands this weekend. Or at your holiday address. It is also busy today and Sunday, so book a few more days or postpone your trip. And watch out for scammers along the way!

Or do as all Dutch people do: sausage rolls, lots of drinks and the iPad, and the Autoblog podcast! And then just join all the files. Have a nice holiday and good trip!

