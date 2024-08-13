Ciudad Juarez.- The Education Department continues to receive requests from school principals who require the donation of desks and blackboards so that students have better furniture.

The municipal department has delivered paint, waterproofing and sanitary products to executives who participated in the most recent call for material delivery.

There is currently no open call for applications, however directors who require support can apply by writing to the head of Municipal Education and explaining what material they require, whether it be paint, waterproofing or sanitary ware.

So far, 1,500 desks, 350 sets of preschool tables with four chairs each and 550 whiteboards have been delivered, said Martha Aracely González Holguín, head of the department.

The benefits of the blackboards are for any educational level and the desks for primary and secondary schools, he said.

The requirement is that the directors make the donation request and deliver it to the Education facilities, located in the Arturo Tolentino Library, in the Borunda Park area.