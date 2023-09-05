Chalkboard – «Thanks for bringing me the newspaper, but I’ve already read it all». A few hours before leaving suddenly, on tiptoe, he almost didn’t want to disturb or make a fuss, Adriana Rossi he summed up an entire existence in a sentence addressed to his children.

From the hospital bed in Lavagna, where she had been hospitalized shortly before for a respiratory crisis that seemed to have passed, she didn’t linger in melancholy: she was still so hungry for life, so thirsty for knowledge. And news. Because the news has always been – is – the accompaniment of the family that Adrianaborn on 8 August 1930 in Milan, after moving to Lavagna with her parents in the early 1950s, she started building making the man who on 21 April 1960 would become her husband and life partner lose his mind , Giuliano “Gico” Costapurebred journalist (sports, but not only), gastronome and lover of Ligurian culture and traditions.

From that marriage they were born Aldoson of Gico, in turn a journalist of great value, deputy head of the editorial staff of Chiavari del Secolo XIX for three decades, and Antonella “Dudu” , who took the Garibaldian and affectionately irreverent spirit from father and mother, but also the innate generosity and empathy. Two boys with straight backs, old-fashioned, just like their parents.

goliardic spirit (as Gico was, on the other hand), great walker, always welcoming and positive with everyone, Adriana he had the rare gift of knowing how to approach life with a smile. Playing down, always trying to see half full of the glass. And the immense pain felt for the loss of his beloved Gico, who had passed away too early on May 12, 1999, he compensated by pouring all his love on her priceless treasures, received as a gift when Aldo met the gaze of Paolajournalist and colleague of the Decimonono, in turn mother-hen of three wonderful boys: John the Baptist, Gian Benedetto And Maria Carolina. Grandma’s real jewels Adrianaof which she was justifiably proud.

She will be greatly missed, this woman who at 93 still had the spirit of a young girl. Not just her loved ones. But to the whole city which, with her, loses a piece of its history: the most genuine, authentic, benevolent one.

It will be possible to greet Adriana at Shrine of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, a symbol of blackboarding and the devotion of seafarers, tomorrow, Wednesday 6 September, at 7pm when the rosary will be recited. And even more on Thursday, at 10.30, for the celebration of the funeral rite.