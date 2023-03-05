Chalkboard – Serious work accident for a 35-year-old chef from Lavagna who risks losing an arm stuck in a mixer. The accident took place around 1 pm in the kitchen of the U Brunzin restaurant located in Lavagna in via XX Settembre. The partially crushed limb was sucked into the gear.

The cook was first aided by the owners of the restaurant and then by the 118 health workers who they managed to reduce the bleeding before ordering the chef’s transfer to the San Martino hospital in Genoa in red code. The doctors are intervening to try to save the arm from amputation. The carabinieri and technicians of the ASL intervened in the restaurant. The mixer was confiscated.