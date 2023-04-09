Genoa – A 58-year-old woman, residing in via Suea in Lavagna, was hospitalized in serious condition after falling from a sling. The accident happened just before 3pm.

The alarm was raised by some family members. First the 118 medical personnel and the volunteers of the Chiavari Red Cross intervened on the spot, then also the local police and the Carabinieri. The condition of the woman at first judged not serious, they worsened during the rescue. For this, the intervention of the fire brigade helicopter was also requested.

After being stabilized on the spot, the woman was flown to the San Martino hospital in Genoa. In the fall, according to the first reconstructions, she would have reported a severe head and facial trauma.