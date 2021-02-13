With a clear message from the end of 2019, there is an official, clear and concise premise: in 2021 we will see new BlackBerry smartphones equipped with 5G connectivity, already like its predecessors, will focus again on the professional public.

And it seems that we finally have news about the return of this great classic, since as they advance from Nikkei Asia, these new models will appear first in the United States and Europe, where it is already in talks with operators for the commercialization of these new devices.

Unfortunately, at the moment we do not know how many terminals the parties involved in this new agreement plan to launch, but the fact that they speak in the plural indicates that we will see, at a minimum, at least a couple of smartphone models. I remind you that one of the classic symbols of the brand is the use of QWERTY keyboards, but this does not mean that these new devices will necessarily come equipped with one.

According to the CEO of OnwardMobility, Peter franklin, when designing these new Blackberries, the company wants to guarantee that they have 5G, that facilitate productivity “without sacrificing user experience“. Although he also wanted to point out another one that will undoubtedly be one of its greatest attractions, “the BlackBerry are known for protecting communications, privacy and data”.

It should be noted that although OnwardMobility has the Blackberry licenses to launch its terminalsSince RIM decided to leave its original devices behind, this time it is not planning a return on its own, if not that will ally with Foxconn, one of the well-known companies currently working on the manufacture of Apple phones.

It is very curious to think that BlackBerry has already “died” twice in the smartphone sector, once under the leadership of the eponymous company, and once as a brand licensed to TCL. At the time we thought that this time there was no going back, but OnwardMobility and FIH Mobile Limited (the latter is a subsidiary of Foxconn) have closed an agreement with the Canadian firm that will give a third life to BlackBerry smartphones. Will they be able to rise from their ashes this time or will they burn again in the attempt?