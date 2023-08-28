Negotiations between Veritas Capital and BlackBerry

BlackBerry ends up in the crosshairs of Veritas Capital. The American private equity company, writes Reuters, would have made an offer for the entire Canadian group, which has been engaged in a strategic review of its assets for some time.

No concrete details on the deals, first reported Aug. 25 by Bloombergwhich, however, would also involve other potential buyers.

