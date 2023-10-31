BlackBerry announced that its CEO, John Chen, will step down from the role on Nov. 4, after a decade-long tenure during which he led the company’s transformation from a device maker to a software developer. Richard Lynch, a member of the board of directors, will assume the role of interim CEO. The decision regarding Chen’s retirement is in line with the terms of his contract and represents the conclusion of the company’s “Project Imperium” strategy, which involved a major overhaul of its business model. Recently, BlackBerry decided to separate its IoT (Internet of Things) division from its cybersecurity arm, planning for the former to function as a new independent entity. Richard Lynch has been on BlackBerry’s board of directors since 2013. After years of struggle and an inability to compete with Android smartphones and Apple iPhones, BlackBerry decided to exit the hardware business in 2016. Subsequently, the company entered into a licensing deal with Chinese device maker TCL Communication and sold its mobile phone-related patents and assets to several companies, including Huawei. Prem Watsa, the board’s principal director, praised Chen, saying, “His success in rescuing BlackBerry and repositioning it as a leading software company in the cybersecurity and IoT industries has been remarkable.”