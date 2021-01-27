The story is so atypical that became the topic of conversation in the environment tech. A group of users of the digital forum Reddit (a sort of US Taringa) made this Monday that the shares of the video game store GameStop will skyrocket up to 144% only to troll the analysts who predicted that there was going to be a fall in the value of the stock. And this spread to Blackberry, which was also an industry giant.

First of all, GameStop is a chain that sells physical video games in the United States. Due to the boom in the sale of digital games in recent years, added to the coronavirus pandemic that decreased face-to-face sales in stores, it is in decline and many anticipate its disappearance: they talk about “the next Blockbuster”, in reference to the now defunct movie rental shop.

For this reason, the GameStop action (GME) became very popular in what is called “short”, that is, bet that it will fall.

Faced with the number of “vulture” shareholders who bought under this modality, dozens of users of a “subreddit” (sub-forum) called Walll Street Bets (Wall Street bets) reacted: they started to furiously buy shares of GameStop, which reached almost $ 160 per share amid high trading volume and having started the year at just $ 17.

The impressive rise of the action of GameStop. Photo Google Finance

In this way, the stock, which was known among market experts for its bearish potential and many had bought put options, a bet that was seen “squashed” with recent rises.

It happens that a first rise in the shares due to an unexpected increase in the volume of purchase forces those in the short options market to reduce losses by buying the securities in which they bet on the low, which further drives the share price.

“WSB is bringing Wall Street down on its own. Power to the damn people. I’m so proud of all of you illiterate retards“wrote one of the forum users on Monday, linking to a story that explained that GameStop’s” short sellers “lost $ 1.6 billion.

The tremendous rise of the firm forced the New York Stock Exchange to paralyze your quote – a tool for dealing with volatility – up to nine times before it plummeted and closed the day at nearly $ 77 per share.

The subject captured the attention of the tech scene in the United States but began to spread throughout the world. Of course, Elon Musk did not want to be left out and tweeted the Reddit sub to publicize the action, for a kind of personal revenge: One of the main shareholders of GameStop “short” is Melvin Capital, from where they bet that Tesla would fall in value and relevance:

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, against Melvin Capital. Reuters photo

And, how could it be otherwise, the memes in the Reddit sub did not wait:

r / WallStreetBets also “saved” Blackberry

These small investors like those on Reddit, who generally use “trading” applications to play on the stock market without commissions, also shot up the prices of other companies that are going through bad times, such as the chain of cinemas AMC, the telephone company Blackberry or the retailer Bed Bath & Beyond. Always challenging the arguments of analysts.

“What has happened to the GameStop action is a reminder of how times are changing. A new army of ‘traders’ not focused on valuations, but on momentum opportunities that they see in the Wall Street Bets of Reddit, Youtubers, TikTok or Robinhood (a brokerage application), “said analyst Ed Moya, of the firm. Oanda.

Blackberry went through the same situation. Reuters photo

The case of BlackBerry is revealing: it saw its value tripled in a few days and went beyond $ 6.68 from January 1, 2021 to 18.81 today. And it is the same case of GameStop: the rise in the stock is not supported by company announcements, as is often the case with big tech, but by the collective action of this Reddit forum.

For its part, Melvin Capital, the company with the most shares of this type, is projected in bankruptcy for next week: “According to sources, Melvin Capital will go into bankruptcy next week,” they explained from a specialist website Wall Street.

Melvin Capital, to file bankruptcy as soon as next week according to sources. The bailout they received yesterday from Citadel and Point72 went “poof” today as the GameStop ( $ GME ) momentum continued. The fund was forced to liquidate its Alibaba ( $ BABA ) position after hours. – WallStreetBets & Co. (@WSBConsensus) January 27, 2021

Another case that reflected the new behavior of investors, especially the youngest, took place a few days ago when the founder of Tesla, Elon Musk, recommended on Twitter the messaging application Signal and an action it had nothing to do with the call Signal Advance went off up to 1,100% the following two days.

But without a doubt the case of GameStop and now Blackberry reflects how a coordinated action can have effects, something little new.

But that may be the first time it was made from an internet forum.

With information from EFE