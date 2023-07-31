Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 7/30/2023 – 5:41 PM Share

Black women from various parts of the state of Rio de Janeiro took over the Copacabana waterfront this Sunday (30). They participated in the 9th March of Black Women, which took the motto Black Women United against Racism, All Forms of Oppression, Violence and for Good Living to the neighborhood in the south zone of Rio de Janeiro.

The demonstration was organized by the State Forum of Black Women – RJ and had the participation of several collectives linked to the fight against racial inequality. The event closes the week of mobilization for the International Day of Latin American and Caribbean Black Women, on July 25, and takes place on the eve of the International Day of African Women.

Related news:

Writer Maria da Conceição Evaristo, owner of a literary production that fights the oppression of black people, read the opening manifest of the march. “We are going to occupy one of the most visible Brazilian shores, it is an act of courage and denunciation”, she said into the microphone for the thousands of black women present.

“We march for good living. Good living calls for a policy of collective participation by the black population, the construction of horizontal power and the distribution of decision-making positions to black women”, added the writer who, this month, opened a cultural center in the region known as Little Africa, in Rio de Janeiro.

Alongside Conceição Evaristo, about ten griôs carried an opening banner for the march, with the theme of this year’s edition. Griots are storytellers, highly respected in the communities where they live.

The writer Conceição Evaristo, at the IX March of Black Women in Rio de Janeiro – Tânia Rêgo/Agência Brasil

Youth

The March of Black Women also opened space for young leaders, including children. Alia Terra, just 10 years old, was one of the activists who spoke. “We are fighting here with all the women, always united, against all kinds of violence and racism and for the good life”, she shouted, being followed by an ovation.

The act continued along the Copacabana waterfront with shouts of “come to the march, come!”. The participants carried banners, posters and displayed plaques with portraits of black women who fought for the defense, respect and empowerment of the black population, such as the writer Carolina Maria de Jesus, the singer Elza Soares, the intellectual Lélia Gonzalez, the quilombola leader in the 18th century Tereza de Benguela, and Rio councilwoman Marielle Franco, murdered in 2018.

Marielle present

The Minister of Racial Equality, Anielle Franco, Marielle’s sister, was at the march and said it was an important re-signification to have so many black women gathered on the edge of a neighborhood where they usually just work.

“We are on the march, we are not dispersed, on the contrary. It’s good that we have the federal government at the forefront of effective public policies, from health to education, security, which is the most important thing. It’s the ninth gear. People have always marched and will continue to march. Being beside these women, for me, is giving a feeling of comfort and empowerment in this place”.

The minister recalled that her sister always participated in the marches. “Mari, if you were here, you would certainly be brightening this march a lot, you would be here at the front. Mari not being here means that any and all women who have to be here are also in danger, so while we can’t find out who ordered the killing and why, it means that black women, democracy, who is at the forefront, courageously placing your body in this place, where historically it is not for us, is also in danger”, said Anielle.

Lawyer Marinete da Silva, Marielle’s mother, recalled that the march takes place in the month in which her daughter would have a birthday. “We are here to, every day, say that we are increasingly assuming this power and this place of speech, which is ours. This July that represents us. It’s Black July,” she said.

black in the Supreme

Remembering that next year municipal elections will take place, Clatia Vieira, one of the organizers of the march, defended that black women gain more space in politics. She raised yet another flag of the movement: the hope of a black woman occupying the next vacancy of Minister of the Federal Supreme Court.

“We work for it, we build it. It is in this government that black women, for the first time in history, will sit in that chair, so that our agendas can be discussed with us”.

The next vacancy on the highest court of the Brazilian Judiciary will open in October this year, with the compulsory retirement (75 years) of Minister Rosa Weber. The name of the future minister is chosen by the President of the Republic, and needs to be approved by the Senate.

Challenges

Clatia Vieira recalled that the march is not a party, but a movement to face struggles. Numbers prove that the situation of black women is challenging. They are 67% of victims of femicide and 89% of victims of sexual violence. In the labor market, they are the ones that suffer more from unemployment.

Leonídia Carvalho, is president of Quilombo Dona Bilina, in Campo Grande, in the west zone of Rio de Janeiro. For her, this Sunday’s act is also for the food sovereignty of the black population.

“We are fighting for several struggles that have been guided throughout history, after the liberation of [fim da escravidão], when the right to land, housing, planting, and quality food was taken away from black people. This march represents a struggle for these women who are at home, in their kitchens and do not have quality food, it is an anti-racist struggle and for food sovereignty.”

The demonstration had the participation of music groups, such as Filhos de Gandhi, which turned 70.

generation pass

Some of the women present at the march made a point of bringing small children, in an effort to preserve and pass on their interest in the anti-racist struggle.

Pulchéria Silva is from Volta Redonda, a city in the south of the state of Rio de Janeiro, which is more than two hours by car from Copacabana. While accompanying the march, she breastfed her 1 year and 7 month old son.

“We have to take a stand, demonstrate to society our awareness, our struggles and the ever-increasing appreciation of black women,” she told the Brazil Agencyclaiming to believe that the presence of the child is a way to make him grow with conscience in his roots.

international day

The International Day of Latin American and Caribbean Black Women (July 25) was created by the United Nations (UN), during the 1st Meeting of Afro-Latin American and Afro-Caribbean Women, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. , in 1992. In Brazil, the date is also a tribute to Tereza de Benguela, known as Queen Tereza, who lived in the 18th century, in the Guaporé Valley, in Mato Grosso, and led the Quilombo de Quariterê.

International African Women’s Day, celebrated on July 31, was created in reference to the African Women’s Conference in 1962 in the city of Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania.