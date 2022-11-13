Awdrey Ribeiro claims that an employee accused her of stealing her coat; Renner informed that she fired an employee

Videos shared on social networks on Saturday (12.Nov.2022) show the moment in which a black woman identified as Awdrey Ribeiro argues with a Renner employee in the Shopping Madureirain the north of Rio de Janeiro, inside the fitting room.

The images were published on twitter by a user named Juliana Costa. She claims to be Awdrey’s cousin. At sequence of messages posted on her profile on the social network, Juliana reports the following:

Awdrey was in the dressing room at Renner when an employee (dressed in black) entered;

the clerk, wearing the store’s uniform, would have pushed Awdrey against the wall and ordered “take away everything she took”🇧🇷

Awdrey would have opened the bag and asked if the employee was talking about the coat she was carrying;

Awdrey said that the piece is from another brand, but that the employee insisted it was from Renner;

when checking the tag and seeing that the coat was not from Renner, the employee then said that she had entered the dressing room to deliver a card with the number of pieces taken for the customer to try on;

the images were recorded by another client who was on site;

a Renner manager would have asked for calm and said it was a “minimal thing”🇧🇷

the police were called and, upon arrival, the agent would have declared that it was not necessary “set the circus”🇧🇷

“in addition to black people not having a voice, they cannot report an aggression”, wrote Juliana; the message is accompanied by the hashtag #rennerracista.

The video published along with the messages shows part of the discussion in Renner’s dressing room. Awdrey and other unnamed women claim they heard the employee say “give me the bag and give me back everything you took”🇧🇷

After a few seconds, the clerk leaves the dressing room. A 2nd person, wearing a pink shirt and wearing a badge and radio, talks to the women and makes a gesture that seems to ask for calm.

The video ends with a girl saying that the Renner employee’s action was motivated by Awdrey’s skin color: “In the middle of the 21st century, racial slurs for skin color, this is absurd”🇧🇷 Watch it below (1min15s):

WHAT RENNER SAYS

wanted by Power 360, Renner informed that the employee responsible for the approach inside the dressing room was terminated. Rated the episode as “unacceptable” and said the company “does not tolerate racism or any kind of prejudice”.

Read the full note from Renner stores:

“The episode that took place at Madureira Shopping is unacceptable. The approach taken was totally inadequate and is not in line with Lojas Renner’s values, so the responsible employee is no longer part of the company’s workforce. We deeply regret what happened and we have already made ourselves available to the customer to support her.

“The company does not tolerate racism or any kind of prejudice and discrimination. We reinforce that we have a Human Rights policy, in addition to a Code of Conduct and a diversity program that seek to promote inclusion, which involves raising awareness and constantly training our teams.

“We will continue to strive to make our teams aware and improve our processes, reinforcing training and acting immediately at the store in question, with the objective of ensuring that respect and equity are applied in all our relationships.”

O Power 360 sought out Awdrey to ask if she intends to file any legal action and if she had already been through a similar situation. As of the publication of this report, there has been no response. The space remains open for demonstration.