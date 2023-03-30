A 61-year-old man reported being the victim of a woman who drugged him and stole around $100,000. when he had invited her to his apartment in a luxurious building in the Palermo neighborhood after meeting her on the Tinder dating app. The suspect, who acted under the “black widow” modality, would have given her wine to drink with a sedative-type drug that caused the victim to collapse and remain unconscious for about 12 hours. The man also suffered a few blows, the sources of the investigation told LA NACIÓN.

This is the second case that has come to light in recent days in that neighborhood of the city, where on the 18th of this month, two young women robbed a foreign tourist in an apartment located just four blocks from the new episode.

It was after 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday of last week when a man prepared dinner at his 16th-floor home, in one of the “Quartier Boulevard” towers located on 1000 Juan B. Justo Avenue, to receive a woman who had started meeting weeks before. At that time, he was not surprised that his guest arrived with a mask and remained so until entering the apartment.

They dined and the man had a few glasses of wine. Almost instantly, he lost consciousness and fell to the ground, no longer in control of himself.. When he got up the next morning, he found the unimaginable: his house was in a mess and he was missing his cell phone, the keys to the apartment, and a large sum of money that he had saved and that would be around $100,000, according to the Télam agency.

Still half affected by the drug that he had unknowingly consumed, he asked building security to contact his son for help. The relative assisted his father and called 911 to report what happened.

The victim not only appeared intoxicated, but also had some bruises, said the sources consulted by LA NACION, so it should have been attended by SAME personnel. In fact, there were traces of blood on the sheets where the victim was lying.

Nicolás, the man’s son, told the C5N channel that his father had first made contact with the suspect through the Tinder dating application and then they shared the phone numbers to continue via WhatsApp. include her in a Nordelta WhatsApp group”, added the man and warned that there may be another victim of the “black widow” in that group in the neighborhood.

“My father is very ill, in a state of shock. Very vulnerable ”, Nicolás continued and said that his father does not remember much of what happened and has “blackouts”. “They had dinner, he drank wine and then he doesn’t remember anymore,” he recounted. According to the victim’s son, the experts would have found the woman’s fingerprints in the drink and on a cigarette and added that the result of the blood test revealed that his father was poisoned with a “clonazepam-type drug.”

In one of the cameras inside the elevator of the building where the victim resides, it is seen that the woman left the place just two and a half hours after entering the place.

The National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor No. 12 intervenes in the investigation, in charge of Dr. Perrando, secretary of Dr. Cevallos, who ordered the presence of the Scientific Police, search for witnesses and the survey of the cameras, both from the building where the victim lives and from the surroundings, where his passage was recorded. Investigators are also trying to determine if the woman arrived in Palermo aboard the vehicle of an accomplice.

The prosecutor involved in this new event is the same one who is also investigating another robbery of similar characteristics that occurred on the 18th of this month in the same neighborhood, just four blocks from where this event occurred. On that occasion, the victim was a foreign tourist who was seduced by two young women in the “Input” bowling alley in Palermo.

When he invited them to spend the night in his apartment in Guatemala and Carranza, they drugged him and robbed him. In this case, there are also videos where the two women are seen entering with the victim at 5:29 a.m. and leaving at 8:10 a.m. carrying bags and backpacks and getting into a car that picked them up.

THE NATION (ARGENTINA)

GDA

