Black Widow sacrificed her life so that the heroes could defeat Thanos in Avengers: endgame. Two years after its premiere, the superheroine will have her first and last solo film with which she will say goodbye to the protagonist Scarlett Johansson of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Fans of the franchise have high expectations for the result and have waited for its launch longer than expected due to the coronavirus pandemic. A strong feeling that is also shared by the entire production team involved and, above all, by the star actress.

At a virtual press conference, Johansson noted that “Natasha is really alone for the first time in the beginning of the movie.” She then explained why the film puts her in a novel situation:

“He had always been part of something, be it the Red Room program, the SHIELD agency or later the Avengers. She had always been part of something bigger than her (…) but we had never seen her this alone. So this was a fun place to start from: it’s full of doubts and it leaves a lot of doors open to enter. “

Black Widow – official synopsis

Black Widow will arrive via streaming and in theaters in July 2021. Photo: composition / Marvel

Natasha Romanoff, also known as Black Widow, confronts the darkest parts of her history when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past appears.

Pursued by a force that will stop for nothing until it is finished, she must deal with her history as a spy and her broken relationships from before she became an avenger. For this, he will have the help of old allies: Yelena Belova and Alexei Shostakov.

Black Widow – release date

The film is scheduled to premiere on July 9 in select cinemas and Disney + with Premium Access. It should be noted that it will also be available for free from October 6 for all users who have the basic subscription.