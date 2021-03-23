As film activity begins to rebound in the world, Hollywood studios are increasingly evaluating whether or not it is a good idea to release movies at this time. Marvel and Disney are two of those companies.

Of all the titles they have to release, Black Widow, Cruella, Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, Luca from Pixar are among the most anticipated.

Black Widow arrives in 2021

To the surprise of the fans, the one that already has a confirmed premiere, after several delays during 2020, is Black widow, film starring Scarlett Johansson.

According to Variety, Black Widow and Cruella will premiere on Disney Plus at the same time as they arrive in theaters. The fiction with Emma Stone is scheduled for May 28, while the story with Johansson will debut on July 9. Both titles will be offered through the Premier access service with a rental cost of $ 30. The rate established for Latin America is expected.

Black Widow’s schedule change means that Shang-Chi, which was previously set to hit theaters in July, changes its premiere to September 3. At the moment, it has not been revealed if its launch will be in the cinema or in streaming.

Official Synopsis of Black Widow

Contrary to what many fans believed, the prequel will not be about the life of Black widow before becoming a spy but one of her latest adventures. After the events of Captain America: Civil War, Natasha Romanoff experiences loneliness, so she decides to resolve aspects of her past that still haunt her.