Scarlett Johansson she played Black Widow, aka Natasha Romanoff, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She not only made her a world-class star, but also an industry-recognized actress. Not for nothing her departure from the MCU was one of the most difficult to accept for her thousands of followers.

Her first and only film in the franchise meant her last goodbye, but there are still several fans who want to see her at least in guest appearances. “We miss you”, “It’s not the same without her” and “This is how Marvel died”, are some of the most recurring comments among the fandom.

YOU CAN SEE: Will Marvel lose Kang? Jonathan Majors’ career in jeopardy after assault and harassment lawsuit

Why did Scarlett Johansson leave Marvel?

https://youtu.be/DG_lhmVKbxU

In a recent episode of “The goop podcast”, Scarlett Johansson attended to talk about her experience working in the MCU and deny rumors of a return. “I’m done. The chapter is over. I did everything I had to do. Also going back and playing a character over and over again, for a decade, is a unique experience,” she said about it.

Previously, the filmmaker did not rule out the possibility of creating more sequels, even without Johansson’s involvement, so the creator’s plans would not be affected. “I think following another character, yes. I think she’s really happy to leave the party, you know? And that she wasn’t the last to go. She decided that she wanted to leave ”, she assured the Radio Times.

YOU CAN SEE: Is Nick Fury gay? Fans of “Secret invasion” react to images and unleash LGTBIQ+ theory

“Black widow”: What happened in the movie?

https://youtu.be/gR3JFH_3LhY

Black Widow she faced a dangerous conspiracy whose mission was to destroy her. In the process, we learned about her past, her first family before the Avengers, and her confrontation with Taskmaster, who turned out to be the daughter of the antagonist whom she believed she had killed as a child in an attack on her father. she.

At the end of the battle, the Russian spy received the support of several Widows (girls turned into killing machines). On the other hand, her sister Yelena was in charge of locating all the captured minors who are scattered around the planet and releasing them.

#Black #Widow #return #Marvel #Scarlett #Johansson #regret #departure