Black Widow is the first film of phase 4 of the MCU and fans are counting the days until its premiere on July 29, 2021 through Disney Plus. The story will fire Scarlett Johansson from the franchise and will also tell the Avenger’s latest adventure.

Contrary to what many fans believed, the prequel will not touch the life of Black Widow before becoming a spy, but will tackle a secret mission after the events of Captain America: Civil War. A few days after its official release, the feature film was already screened for specialized critics.

Through social networks, viewers shared their appreciations and even revealed that Black widow will feature two post-credit scenes. Brandon Davis from Comic Book pointed out that it is actually the same sequence, but divided into two parts.

As if the data were not enough, it was also announced that they will be related to the series Hawkeye and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. This has been surprising because the film will have an impact on the MCU and will continue to talk about among fans.

The film will introduce Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova. Photo: Composition / Marvel

As it is remembered, Scarlett Johansson said that the film will show what happened in Budapest, where Natasha Romanoff and Hawkeye star in a legendary mission. This one is remembered by fans most attentive to its interconnected MCU references and stories.

“We think that if we don’t go back to Budapest and find out what really happened there, people will be dissatisfied (…) I think Natasha is obsessed with the fact that she has this past that she feels so guilty about,” said Scarlett Johansson in the book Black widow: the official movie.