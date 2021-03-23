It seems that Disney not ready yet for your biggest releases to remain exclusive to your service Disney +. So much so, that he announced that Black widow It will not only be released on this platform, but also in theaters.

That after being delayed again, since this production of Marvel studios It was originally due out on May 7. Now, her new date is July 9. It seems that this was to give ‘room for maneuver’ to another premiere.

Black Widow delayed to summer this year

Which one are we referring to? Well, nothing less than Cruella, which will now premiere on May 28. It is clear that this movement in the release schedule is due so that both films do not compete with each other.

This film, like the one starring Scarlett Johansson, will be available in Disney + for an extra $ 30 dollars. So it is necessary to have this service, and incidentally, pay this extra. At least in Mexico it is $ 329 pesos.

This is how you can see Disney’s ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’

This is known as Premier Access. Due to the movements of dates of Black widow Y Cruella, now Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is leaving for September 3.

In the case of the latter, it is expected to have a normal theatrical release, and it would not be immediately available in Disney +. It seems that the simultaneous launch on this service was only a temporary measure to deal with the pandemic of COVID-19.

It seems that Disney relies on the power of the box office

Although not in all cases. Luca, another of the films of Pixar, remains exclusive to Disney + and will be released on June 18 on this platform. It should be noted that it will have no additional cost.

So it appears that the company is pursuing different strategies for its films, or those of its partner studios, such as Marvel studios. The latest release of Disney, Raya and the last dragon, raised $ 71.3 million at the global box office.

It is not known if Disney already recovered the costs of doing Stripe, which were around $ 100 million. But you sure don’t want to risk a modest income with Black widow, since the movies of the MCU they cost more and go a long way in movie theaters.

This tape of Johansson it cost $ 200 million to produce. The fact that it was sent to July is a sign that the company expects everything to improve in the summer season.

Source.



