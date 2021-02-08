The Black Widow movie is one of the most anticipated of Marvel’s Phase 4, this because it will investigate part of the superheroine’s past. Likewise, the feature film will include other characters such as Red Guardian and Yelena Belova.

Although it was believed that a new trailer about Black Widow would come out in Super Bowl 2021, the sporting event only shared some advances such as Raya and the last dragon, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Godzilla vs. Kong, Fast and Furious 9, among others.

One of the most popular reasons on different online sites is that Marvel Studios is planning to delay Black Widow Since its objective is to release it in theaters and not via streaming on Disney Plus, so the company would take its time to release more advancements of the heroin.

However, we will mention everything you know about the film, such as the synopsis, cast and estimated release date.

What will Black Widow be about?

When the Black Widow, also known as Natasha Romanoff, is born, she turns herself in to the KGB to become its definitive agent. When the Soviet Union separates, the Government tries to kill it while the action moves to present-day New York.

Black Widow – trailer

Cast Black Widow

Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff

David Harbor as Alexei Shostakov / Red Guardian

Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova

Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff

OT Fagbenle as Rick Mason

Ray Winstone as Dreykov (head of the Red Room)

When is Black Widow released?

Black widow Its estimated release date is April 29, 2021 . However, everything could change due to the health measures due to the coronavirus pandemic.