The Baverese brand BMW has announced its first ever collaboration with Marvel Studios for the upcoming film ‘Black Widow’ with Scarlett Johansson playing Natasha Romanoff. The film will feature two vehicles from the German manufacturer: the X3 and the Series 2 Gran Coupé.

Unfortunately, the timing was far from ideal for the Bavarian company, as the car used in the action shots is a pre-restyled BMW X3 M40i. It is assumed that the updated model, presented recently, was not ready at the time of the shoot. Consequently BMW only used it in promotional material. In the official trailer, which offers some behind the scenes, The X3 appears during a chase, in which it passes over a fireball, loses a door, crashes into parked cars, performs 360-degree drifts and somersault before landing upside down on a tank. Normal routine for Natasha Romanoff, of course.

In Marvel’s latest spy thriller, protagonist Natasha Romanoff faces a dangerous conspiracy linked to her past. This is a prequel, so we’ll find out more about Black Widow’s previous life. In addition to Scarlett Johansson, other starring roles include actors Florence Pugh, David Harbor and Rachel Weisz. The film is directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige. After being postponed several times due to the Covid pandemic, Black Widow will be released on 7 July 2021 in Italian cinemas and July 9 on Disney +.