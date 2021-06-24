The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand in films and TV series always thanks to its superheroes who, despite the conclusion of the tetralogy of Avengers, continue to receive dedicated shows. Although there are numerous films about all or most of the most famous characters that we have enjoyed and loved in the various chapters of the Avengers, Black Widow is one of the excluded.

Interpreted by the very famous Scarlett Johansson, the upcoming movie July 9 (so you can retrieve the last clip) it will also be the last work for the beloved actress. The film on Natasha Romanoff -this is the name of Black Widow- born for well-defined plot needs. We know the character very well in the middle of his period of activity, but very little of his past.

However, the Hollywood star has expressed thoughts that are not very inclined to a possible future job, which we report below:

Honestly I feel like when you leave a good situation, when everything works, everything is magical and portentous and the work done over these ten years has been fantastic. Saying goodbye in this situation makes you feel a little bitter, but if you love something you have to let it go.

After its appearance in Avengers: Endgame, the last chapter of the saga Avengers, the fate of Black Widow It was decided. She sacrificed herself to try to earn the Soul Stone and save the life of Clint Barton (Hawk eye). Her character, according to the actress, showed a huge sense of altruism, not even giving the viewer a way to pity the heroine properly, as the film quickly returned to the action.