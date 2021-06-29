Time was running out with this film Marvel Cinematic Universe. In fact, Black Widow ranks after the events of Captain America: Civil War (whose events are preceded by Avengers: Age of Ultron) with a Black Widow intent on escaping immediately after the breakup of the superhero group. We will therefore find ourselves in a scenario where our Natasha Romanoff is in fact alone and without allies, and will have to relearn to get by deciding to rely only on his strength, or maybe go back to the “old life” or that of a spy, lonely and without allies. We at Game Legends have had a chance to see Black Widow preview, and this is our review.

A heart without blemish

Natasha lives in Ohaio, it’s 1985 and she is a rebellious girl, with partly blond and partly blue hair: together with her a mother named Melina, a father named Alexei Shostakov and her sister Yelena, younger than Natasha a few years. During a family dinner, the father decides to leave with the whole family for a crazy special mission, and here they all flee on board an airplane – towards Cuba – while the American police begin a chase with shooting against them. Obviously, as we know from the stories that occurred in the previous films, here Natasha will begin her training path at the Red Room, which will lead to the birth of a Black Widow, merciless killer without remorse. Back in the present, as we said before, Natasha is on the run from General Ross, who after the Sokovia Accords is hunting down the deserters Avengers. Everything seems to turn in favor of our heroine, only if it weren’t he finds himself facing an unexpected enemy: Task Master. Without revealing anything else about the plot of this new mission for the Black Widow, we just want to tell you that the film is a great action movie, with some hint of humor.

Being a Widow

In Black Widow it is obvious how the main theme, in addition to the action, both that of the family. Scarlett Johansson is truly perfect in this role that she has now covered since the second Iron Man – when she made her first appearance in the MCU – and in this film dedicated to her, we find a fresh and full of life Scarlet, in shape as always (and they point it out to us several times with “complete” shots of his various costumes) and apparently strong but at the same time fragile. Alongside the heroine that we already know and that we will discover we find actors of the highest caliber such as David Harbor, as Natasha’s father, who loses the uniform of the Sergeant Hopper of Stranger Things and becomes a legend of Russia (we do not reveal more about his character because we will ruin the plot). Sympathetic at the right point is the comic shoulder of the group but also the one that unites without disfiguring the other two girls near Scarlett Johansson.

We are talking about Rachel Weisz that as the scientist Melina, Natasha’s mom, is as good as ever. Furthermore, it seems that time for this actress never passes, considering that it has already been twenty years since her appearance in The Mummy. Florence Pugh instead he retires the clothes he wore in Little Women, his most recent performance, and he plays the second Black Widow in the film: damn strong and exciting in his spasmodic search for a family. Yelena, thanks also to her interpreter, is one of the most multifaceted characters in the film. Since the film has more female performers than men, but fortunately he did not expire in free “girl power” scenes (now abused in any film) we can tell you about Olga Kurylenko, the Ex Bond Girl with her unrivaled skill, which in Black Widow wearing armor that we will keep hidden in this review, given the very mysterious character: enjoy the film while awaiting its arrival.

Late, it’s too late !!!

Black Widow is a great action movie directed by Cate Shortland. The Australian director has created a truly original, fresh and no-frills film featuring very strong, multifaceted women without that elegant magazine gloss: here we get dirty with blood, we break ribs and noses without too many ceremonies. The action is well blended with moments of reflection, combined with different confessions, due to such well-articulated characters. The real problem of Black Widow that we would like to point out in this review is its release date: this film had to and deserved to be seen at least five or six years ago – immediately after Captain America: Civil War – and who knows what scenarios we might have enjoyed after these events.

The fact of knowing that whatever happens, no matter how many blows our protagonist may suffer, she will not be able to suffer the consequences as we will find her in Avengers: Infinity War safe and sound, leaves some bitterness in the mouth. We even know when and how Natasha will die which makes everything almost already seen and sometimes even tasteless. It’s too late, too damn late and this could make a lot of noses turn up. The film is good, but it could have been better if it had come out in its time. Ah and please, don’t dare to get up at the end of the movie … super surprise after the credits! We remind you that Black Widow will be available starting July 7 on Disney +, in access VIP.