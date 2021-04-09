Weeks ago, Marvel announced that its long-awaited movie Black Widow will hit theaters and Disney + on July 9. With more than one fan interested in seeing the return of Natasha romanoff at the UCM, a new trailer for the film was released on April 3.

In the images, we saw again Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, the character that will connect the avenger with her past. On this, this new advance let us see a little about the unknown childhood of the ex-spy.

How to see Black Widow in Peru?

As Marvel announced, to see the Black Widow movie you will have to pay extra on Disney Plus. In the case of Peru, streaming users will be able to access the film for S / 54.90 .

Black Widow is one of the most anticipated films of the MCU this 2021. Photo: Disney Plus

What will Black Widow be about?

After the events of Captain America: Civil War, Natasha Romanoff experiences loneliness, so she decides to resolve aspects of her past that still haunt her. The film is situated between two key moments of the MCU: Civil war and Avengers: infinity war, which explains why the Black Widow is alive. In this story, the villain will be Taskmaster, a character played by OT Fangbele.

Official Synopsis of Black Widow

“At birth, the Black Widow, also known as Natasha Romanova, turns herself in to the KGB to become one of their agents. When the USSR separates, the Government tries to kill it. His only exit will be New York City ”, details the official review of the film.

Black Widow cast

The Scarlett Johannson film is directed by Cate Shortland and stars Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, William Hurt as Thaddeus Ross, and David Harbor in two roles: Alexei Shostakov and Red Guardian.