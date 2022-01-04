Black Widow, one of the MCU films released in 2021, was released both in theaters and on Disney + in VIP Access format (which requires an extra outlay on top of the annual subscription). However, the film was hugely pirated and, according to a Deadline report, this caused the loss of earnings of $ 600 million for Disney.

“After Black Widow, it was clear that day-and-date leads to a free fall in box office results the following weekend of a Marvel Cinematic Universe title; Scarlett Johansson’s film faced the worst dip of the second weekend for a Marvel movie released by Disney, with a decrease of 68%, “reports Deadline, referring to $ 80 million opening which was followed by a second weekend of $ 26.5 million.

In addition to that, “there is the fact that these films come immediately pirates, with copies in 4K in several languages ​​spread around the world, “the Deadline report continues.” In late August, informed sources informed us that Black Widow had been pirated more than 20 million times. This is an estimated $ 600 million loss for Black Widow in Disney + PVOD revenue alone. ”

Scarlet Johansson as Black Widow / Natasha Romanoff in Black Widow

Regardless of these non-earnings from Disney, Black Widow contributed to the 30% of the total box office of 2021 of Marvel movies. Of the five House of Ideas 2021 films, Black Widow was the only one made available in VIP Access at the same time as theatrical release.

A small media case had also been created around Black Widow: the leading actress, Scarlet Johansson, had sued Disney, for a share of the VIP Access earnings. Everything was resolved with an agreement.