From the world of Marvel superheroes comes a new Black Widow cosplay from pamdroid18which reproduces the protagonist of the film in a very convincing way Black Widowas well as a historical member of the Avengers, with this interpretation.

The version of the historic Black Widow chosen by pamdroid18 certainly owes something to the interpretation of Scarlett Johansson within the film series of Marvel Cinematic Universeespecially regarding some characteristics of the costume and hairstyle, but it could also refer to the classic model of the comics.

The Black Widow has the character’s signature fiery red hair, while the costume closely resembles one of those used by the character in Marvel movies, which in turn is however inspired by the classic one seen in several comics.

For the rest, the features of the model are quite in line with those of Natasha Romanoff, making everything very faithful to the standard figure of the Black Widow. More particular are the attitude and the poses chosen by pamdroid18 for this set of photos, which seems to represent the character in a reflective moment of pause, compared to the action scenes in which she is often the protagonist.

