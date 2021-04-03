Weeks ago, Marvel announced that its long-awaited movie Black Widow would hit theaters and Disney + on July 9. With more than one fan wanting to see the return of Natasha romanoff at the UCM, this Saturday, April 3, a new trailer of the film has been released.

In the images, we see again Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, the character that will connect the avenger with her past. On this, this new advance lets us see a little about the unknown childhood of the ex-spy.

New trailer for Black Widow

What will Black Widow be about?

After the events of Captain America: Civil War, Natasha Romanoff experiences loneliness, so she decides to resolve aspects of her past that still haunt her. The film is situated between two key moments in Marvel’s MCU: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, which explains why the Black Widow is alive. In this story, the villain will be Taskmaster, a character played by OT Fangbele.

Official Black Widow synposis

“At birth, the Black Widow, also known as Natasha Romanova, turns herself in to the KGB to become one of their agents. When the USSR separates, the Government tries to kill it in the meantime. His only way out will be New York City. “

Black Widow cast

The Scarlett Johannson film is directed by Cate Shortland and stars Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, William Hurt as Thaddeus Ross and David Harbor in two roles, Alexei Shostakov and Red Guardian.