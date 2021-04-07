Black Widow will bring Scarlett Johansson back as Natasha Romanoff to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It not only means the actress’s farewell letter to the franchise, but also the last adventure of her character before the events that occurred in Avengers: endgame.

As we saw in the fourth installment of The Avengers, the spy sacrificed her life so that the heroes could defeat Thanos. Since the aforementioned tape did not offer a space to pay tribute to the character as with other deceased, Black Widow plans to dismiss her in style.

Check out the new Black Widow trailer here

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the third preview of the Marvel Studios film was viewed 70,000,000 times in a 24-hour period. In this way, it surpassed the registered numbers of the advances of WandaVision (53,000,000), Black Panther (48,000,000) and Loki (36,000,000).

One of the biggest surprises of the film was the reveal of an old spy team. “You do not know everything about me, The Avengers were not my first family”, were the words of the spy referring to Red Guardian, Yelena Belova and Melina Vostokoff.

Another of the most striking elements was the importance of the character played by Florence Pugh. “She is strong, but very different from Natasha (…) What she does is so fresh, very representative. It’s wonderful to feel like you’re witnessing something great, ”she previously told Total Film.

Black Widow – official synopsis

Natasha Romanoff, also known as Black Widow, confronts the darkest parts of her story when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past appears. Pursued by a force that will stop for nothing until it is finished, she must deal with her history as a spy and her broken relationships from before she became an avenger.