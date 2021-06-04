Black Widow is one of the most anticipated films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The superhero feature film will focus on the life of Natasha romanoff before belonging to the Avengers.

A few weeks after the premiere of the film, the Jimmy Kimmel Live program had as a guest Rachel Weisz, who plays Melina Vostokoff. In the interview, the show shared a brief preview of the fiction where you can see the Russian family reunited.

The video posted on YouTube details how Natasha Romanoff, Melina Vostokoff, Yelena Belova and Red Guardian They came together and why they posed as a family for three years.

Also, Weisz took advantage of his participation in the program to detail about the life of his character. According to the actress, Melina not only worked as a spy, but also specialized as a scientist and ran a pig farm where she conducted experiments on some animals.

What will Black Widow be about?

At birth Black widow, also known as Natasha Romanoff, turns herself in to the KGB to become their definitive agent. When the Soviet Union separates, the Government tries to kill it while the action moves to present-day New York.

Black Widow release date on Disney Plus

Just as it happened recently with the film Cruella, starring Emma Stone, Black widow can be seen in Disney Plus via Premier Access. This modality consists of paying an additional price apart from what you pay monthly for the streaming service.

In this way, once said transaction has been made, you will be able to enjoy the film from this July 9, 2021 on the same online platform.