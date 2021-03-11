The Black Widow movie is one of the most anticipated of Marvel’s Phase 4. This, because it will investigate part of the superheroine’s past. Likewise, the feature film will include other characters such as Red Guardian and Yelena Belova.

Although the film has repeatedly delayed its premiere due to the coronavirus pandemic, a recent report via Deadline noted that Disney CEO Bob Chapek announced that the UCM film will hit theaters on May 7, 2021 .

“As we have said, we believe it is important to put the consumer in charge and let them decide how they want to enjoy our movies, especially as we navigate the pandemic. We are really excited about the full list of movies we have in stock. The next is Black Widow, which is currently opening in theaters on May 7, “said the manager.

Also, the online site explained that the production does not have another delay planned for the film. Recall that Black Widow was scheduled to hit the big screen in April this year, so now we will have to wait another month to learn about the superheroine’s past.

Daughter of Milla Jovovich moved the production of Black Widow

Black Widow will include a much younger version of the superhero, who will be played by the 13-year-old daughter of Jovovich mile, Ever. According to recent statements by the protagonist of Resident Evil for the Entertainment Tonight medium, the minor would have excited the production with her performance.

“We call you Baby widow. She’s a huge fan of Marvel movies and, you know, Ever is incredibly talented. It’s very natural and it was wonderful to see her on set. I mean, literally, he had everyone crying during one of his scenes! Is incredible. I think people are going to be very, very impressed when they see the movie next year, “said the actress.