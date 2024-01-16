The world of cosplay allows characters to live forever. For example, in the case of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, even if various characters have run their course, they have the opportunity to return to action thanks to the creations of many artists on the web. Now, we can see in a video the Black Widow cosplay – or Black Widow if you prefer – made by missbrisolo.

missbrisolo specifically offers us a video that shows both versions of Black Widow made by her, i.e. with the classic black costume and with the white costume. missbrisolo certainly was able to perfectly recreate both versions, but she asks you which is better in your opinion.

What do you think of the Black Widow cosplay made by missbrisolo?