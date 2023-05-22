The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly expanding and new characters appear regularly in movies and TV series. The older ones, however, continue to live even after they have left the saga and they also do it through cosplay. For example, we can see the Black Widow cosplayor the Black Widow, made by miss brisolo.

miss brisolo she is not new to Black Widow cosplay, but she regularly re-proposes new shots, also with the aim of showing the improvements in her physique, obtained thanks to the gym. One thing is certain, even the quality of the photographic shots improves from period to period.

If you are a fan of miss brisolo, then you should see miss brisolo’s cosplay is lightened but it shows that she doesn’t lack strength. Here is also the cosplay of missbrisolo is shown in action as in the first Space Jam. Finally, how not to mention the Raven cosplay by missbrisolo evokes our dark side.

Tell us what you think of the Black Widow cosplay by Miss Brisolo? Has the Marvel character been recreated in the best way or do you think you have seen a higher quality version?