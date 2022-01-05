2021 was a sensational year for fans of MCU, and everything seems to indicate that 2022 will be no different. Black widow in particular it was quite controversial due to all the delays, plus the demand from Scarlett Johansson toward Disney. Now, it has been revealed that the film lost a good amount of money due to piracy.

As I said before, Black widow hit theaters the same day as Disney + and its infamous access premiere. Users were unwilling to pay for such access, so many turned to piracy, costing the film around $ 600 million. Total, Black widow made $ 379 million at the US box office, so it certainly lost a lot of money because of the above.

Now that premiere access is completely gone, the premieres of the MCU will be arriving first in cinemas and months later to Disney +. With this strategy, the mouse company seeks to reduce losses due to piracy a little, as well as avoid legal problems with the actors.

Editor’s note: It will be interesting to know how the other MCU films that no longer had simultaneous theatrical releases and Disney + fared. And it is that that affected Black Widow too much, in addition to the controversy with Johansson not helping too much, but at least things were solved in the end.

