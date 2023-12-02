The world Marvel it is full of characters and some of them have also made it to the cinema, as well as on the small screen. One of the most important for the MCU saga is certainly Black Widow. Black Widow, who eventually got her own dedicated film, was a founding member of the Avengers and is often celebrated in the cosplay world as well. Now, for example, we can see the Black Widow cosplay realized by kaylee.kat_modeling.

kaylee.kat_modeling offers us Black Widow with her most classic look, with a black suit and a pair of guns. The character often also fights with batons, but certainly does not disdain firearms. In this cosplay the woman is ready for action and in the second shot she turns towards us, bringing us into the center of the action, in a surprising way.

What do you think of the Black Widow by kaylee.kat_modeling? Has the Marvel character been recreated in the best way or do you think you have seen higher quality versions?