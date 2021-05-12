The last few months have been tough for everyone, but cinema has been one of the worst affected industries, at least when it comes to entertainment. And is that most films have been forced to delay their release on various occasions. It is precisely the case of Black widow (or Black Widow), a film framed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and whose premiere was initially scheduled for May 2020. Disney was postponing it and now we know that Black Widow has been finished for a year and without undergoing changes, as the director of the film, Cate Shortland, has revealed.

Just like Explain the ScreenRant portal, many fans thought that this extra year that Black Widow has needed to be released would be used to introduce changes, improvements and even to expand the story with the odd reroll. However, Shortland herself has been in charge of ensuring that Black Widow has remained intact throughout this year waiting for its opportunity to be released. It will finally do so in a few weeks. Remember that Black Widow takes us to the past of the character played by Scarlett Johansson and is situated between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.

Disney already explained that Black Widow would end up premiering the next July 9 in theaters of all the world. However, it will also do so simultaneously in Disney + thanks to the formula of premium access, which requires an additional payment to the subscription to the service itself, as has already happened with Mulán or Raya and the last dragon. Black Widow will be the first Marvel film to undergo this release tool in multiple ways, although there have already been products from the universe that have arrived at Disney +, such as WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier and the future Loki.