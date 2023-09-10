The world Marvel it is full of heroes and heroines and in recent years an increasingly wider audience has learned to know many characters loved by comic book fans. For example, we have loved Black Widow – or Black Widow if you prefer – played by Scarlett Johanson since the beginning of the MCU. However, the world of cosplay has also recreated the character from the Marvel books and now we can see the Black Widow cosplay realized by elliechristina.

elliechristina offers us the classic black costume of Black Widow, who in this version has red hair. The shot also shows the cosplayer in the middle of a high kick, a move that demonstrates a certain elasticity and agility on the woman’s part. Furthermore, she explains that the photograph was taken on the first attempt: which was certainly not easy.

Tell us, what do you think of Elliechristina’s Black Widow cosplay? Has the Marvel character been recreated in the best way or do you think you have seen higher quality versions?