The Marvel world continues its journey towards phase 5 and, while new heroes are introduced into the saga, the older ones are slowly forgotten. However, the world of cosplay celebrates characters no longer on the big screen. Now, for example, we can see the Black Widow cosplay realized by cindyrellahwgfrom Black Widow.

cindyrellahwg offers us a very classic cosplay of the character, with her black heroine costume. Black Widow is a great spy, who fights with batons and firearms. In the description of the photograph, the cosplayer also mentions a joke from Black Widow: “Just like in Budapest”.

If you are a Black Widow fan, here is the Black Widow cosplay by megumicosplayss that makes us fall in love with the Marvel heroine. How not to mention the cosplay of missbrisolo has nothing to envy to the Marvel character. Here is also the cosplay of Black Widow by missbrisolo shows the transformation from spy to heroine in video.

Tell us what you think of the Black Widow cosplay / Natasha Romanoff made by cindyrellahwg? Has the Marvel character been recreated in the best way, or do you think you’ve seen higher quality versions?