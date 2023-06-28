The Marvel world continues to the cinema with new films and new heroes, but often it’s the ones who started the saga that are most remembered. Even if they have left us, heroes like Iron Man and Black Widow they are always greatly appreciated. Even the world of cosplay celebrates these characters and, now, we can see for example the Black Widow cosplay realized by megumicosplays.

megumicosplays offers us a very faithful cosplay of the character. Black Widow, in this version, wears her black costume and has straight hair. Over the course of the various films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe the heroine has appeared in multiple formats, including one in a white costume. As the cosplayer admits, this cosplay was made to do a quick test, but the result remains excellent even if the photo shoot is very simple.

If you are a lover of cosplay, then you should also see arubachanii Himiko Toga cosplay turns video. Here is also the cosplay of Elizabeth by thechrissymourns wearing the costume in video. How not to also mention dakotahsgrotto cosplay is ready to play like in Space Jam. We close with Asuna’s cosplay by sera_inaa is like a real fairy.

Tell us what you think of the Black Widow cosplay made by megumicosplayss? Was the Black Widow cosplay recreated in the best way, or do you think you’ve seen higher quality versions?