The world Marvel is full of characters and an audience favorite Black Widow. Black Widow will never return to the big screen, but cosplay certainly won't stop celebrating her. For example, now we can see the Black Widow cosplay made by black_widow.cosplay.

black_widow.cosplay offers us a Black Widow cosplay inspired by a scene from the Avengers film. If you remember, Black Widow is tied up and always in trouble, but in reality it's all a farce to extort information from a group of criminals. However, the heroine must quickly end the interrogation because she is called back into action.

What do you think of the Black Widow cosplay made by black_widow.cosplay?