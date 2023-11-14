The world Marvel has suffered some delays and many films have been postponed, but at least we can continue to enjoy the best films of the saga via Disney Plus. In the older films there are also characters who have left us, such as the beloved Black Widow or Black Widow if you prefer. The world of cosplay is also another way to rediscover old characters, for example with Black Widow cosplay realized by bethanycosplay.

bethanycosplay offers us a Black Widow cosplay in white version. The Black Widow does not always dress in dark, in fact, and in this case we can see her with her alternative suit, more suitable for a mission in the middle of the snow. In cosplay there is no shortage of batons, the typical weapons of the Marvel character.

What do you think of the Black Widow made by bethanycosplay? Was the cosplay of the Marvel character done in the best way or do you think you have seen higher quality versions?