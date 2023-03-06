Nearly 200 victims

195, of which 73 were under the age of 35: this is the number of victims recorded on Italian roads only on weekends from the beginning of the year to today. The balance traced by Asaps, which by weekend means the period of time between midnight on Friday and midnight on Sunday, is worrying: almost 200 people dead in just over two months, practically a cemetery. And we recall that this data does not include people who get injured on weekends and die later, in hospital, from the consequences of the injuries.

The causes of accidents

“It strikes me that at the moment we have counted five accidents with two fatalities each, so ten deaths in five accidents – commented Giordano Biserni, president of the association – There are numerous accidents caused by distracted driving, the one that makes the driver say ‘I didn’t see it’. We have been asking for years the tightening of administrative sanctions for using a mobile phone while driving, with the suspension of the license on the first violation, and we ask that this behavior be included in the specific aggravating circumstances of the crimes of road personal injury and road homicide. And we need more repressive control on the roads, given that the rules provide for as many as eight points deducted from the license in the event of no priority”.

CdS revision coming?

The report on dead pedestrians issued by Asaps itself speaks of a clear increase in victims: there have been 87 since the beginning of the year, when in the same period last year there had been “only” 58. We will see if and when the government puts its hand to the Traffic Laws to tighten the sanctions against those who do not respect the rules related to traffic: several times the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Matteo Salvini has spoken of a substantial revision of the regulation to increase road safety and drastically reduce the number of victims, guaranteeing in particular greater protection for pedestrians and cyclists.