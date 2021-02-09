ANDALUCIA has seen its deadliest day of the pandemic after recording 126 COVID-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours.

The most populous region’s previous record was broken last Tuesday, when 106 deaths occurred over a 24-hour period.

But according to figures released by the Junta, the infection rate has dramatically fallen for the third day in a row.

Just 1,997 cases were detected on Tuesday, the lowest daily figure since January 10, when 1,100 cases were recorded, and much lower than the 3,795 registered this day last week.

It means Andalucia’s 14-day cumulative incidence rate has dropped by 49.3 points since yesterday to 726.8 cases per 100,000 people.

In seven days, the all-important figure has fallen by 197.3 points.

Out of the eight provinces, Sevilla counted the most new cases Tuesday with 504, followed by Malaga with 468, Cadiz 454, Almeria 224, Cordoba 132, Granada 87, Jaen 68 and Huelva 60.

On a national level, Spain also had one of its darkest day of the pandemic, registering 766 deaths.

That is the highest daily death toll since April last year.

However, much like Andalucia, its infection rate has fallen, with 16,402 being detected in the past 24 hours.